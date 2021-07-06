Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $50.39 or 0.00148471 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $200,409.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 595,266 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

