Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,654.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $34,654.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00136349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,388,614,754 coins and its circulating supply is 4,183,405,187 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

