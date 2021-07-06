Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of MIME opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

