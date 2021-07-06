Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mimecast by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ MIME opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.