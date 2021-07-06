MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MICT opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. MICT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MICT in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MICT in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MICT in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MICT in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

