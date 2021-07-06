MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of MGM Resorts International worth $176,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,132,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 508,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

