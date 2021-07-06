Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.74, but opened at 6.93. Meta Materials shares last traded at 6.67, with a volume of 16,837 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.58. The firm has a market cap of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Meta Materials by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component.

