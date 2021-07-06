Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Meritor were worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 663.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 552,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.