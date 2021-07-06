Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded 95.7% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $168,637.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00137210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00167456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.72 or 1.00084464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00912212 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

