MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.97

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.97 and last traded at $191.44, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.20.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

