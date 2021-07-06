MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.97

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.97 and last traded at $191.44, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.20.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.