Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 148,700 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,641.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $1,065,725. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medley Management alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 1.97% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLY remained flat at $$5.78 on Tuesday. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58. Medley Management has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $27.90.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.