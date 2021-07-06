MediShares Price Reaches $0.0046 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $223,034.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00933649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045157 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

