MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $304,957.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock worth $5,943,351.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $9,212,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,043. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -281.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

