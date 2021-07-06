MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Short Interest Update

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. MDC Partners has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $465.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

