McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.59 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

