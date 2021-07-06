Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 200,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.