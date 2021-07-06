Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,436 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $197.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

