Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $12,136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.