Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $29.69 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

