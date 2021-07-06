Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MQ. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

