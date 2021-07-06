Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 3,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,347. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

