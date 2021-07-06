MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0170

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $981,822.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00138074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00166098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,849.63 or 1.00254383 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

