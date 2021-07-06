M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. 4,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.