Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.