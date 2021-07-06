LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $33.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

LTC stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

