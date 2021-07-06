Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 130,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.54. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

