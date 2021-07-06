Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,066. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.