Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. 447,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,570,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.