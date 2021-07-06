Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.62. 25,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,704. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.