Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

UPS traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $209.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,439. The firm has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

