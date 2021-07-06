Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.38. The company had a trading volume of 639,100 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.93.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

