Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,761 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. 273,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,791,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.