Lotto Achieves Market Cap of $35.89 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $102,642.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00405561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.