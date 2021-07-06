Lodge Hill Capital LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. Monarch Casino & Resort makes up 2.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

MCRI traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

