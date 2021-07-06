Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 33,460 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,460 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

