LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Up 20.5% in June

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,401. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

