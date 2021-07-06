Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Linde by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

