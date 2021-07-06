LightJump Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

LightJump Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. LightJump Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LightJump Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. LightJump Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

