Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 565.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Liberty Global by 66.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,131 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 388.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 137,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

