Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 734.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $122.89 and a 1-year high of $170.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

