LH Capital Markets LLC Takes Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $631,000.

OTCMKTS:GMBTU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

