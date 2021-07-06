LH Capital Markets LLC Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTPBU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $14,969,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

NASDAQ GTPBU traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,032. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

