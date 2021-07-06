LH Capital Markets LLC Makes New Investment in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDHAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

