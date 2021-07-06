LH Capital Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. SVF Investment Corp. 2 makes up about 0.7% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LH Capital Markets LLC owned approximately 2.63% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Tuesday. 4,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

