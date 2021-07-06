LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.81. LexinFintech shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 6,632 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 209.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 23.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 318.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

