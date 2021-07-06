Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,225 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Despegar.com by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 220,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 139,703 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:DESP opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.