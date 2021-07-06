Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of DGX opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

