Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Leggett & Platt worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of LEG opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

