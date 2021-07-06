Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,177,023 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

