Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 8,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,654. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.